Richmond neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home fixtures to fun accessories and toys. Here’s a quick look at what’s available.

Item: Ceiling light fixtures

Condition: They were working when they were replaced with ceiling fans very recently

Category: Home decor and accessories

Location: Richmond Annex, Richmond, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple ceiling fixtures that were taken down after new fans were installed. Good if you’re updating a room or need a basic replacement light.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Earrings and bead necklace set

Description: Green, white, and blue beads; multiple threads form the necklace with tiny beads; described as very cute

Location: Richmond, California (Point Richmond)

Source: trashnothing.com

Pickup times: Weekends and maybe evenings

Fair Chance Policy: The giver will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance to reply.

Nice little jewelry set if you like colorful bead accessories. Photos are available in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Silver pendant on chain

Description: Pendant hanging on a 16-inch chain with hook closure

Location: Richmond, California (Point Richmond)

Source: trashnothing.com

Pickup times: Weekends and maybe evenings

Fair Chance Policy: The giver will wait before choosing a recipient.

Simple silver pendant necklace, good for everyday wear or as a small gift. Check the photos in the listing for the exact style.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Bead necklace

Description: Silver beads on a black cord with hook closure

Location: Richmond, California (Point Richmond)

Source: trashnothing.com

Pickup times: Weekends and maybe evenings

Fair Chance Policy: The giver will wait before choosing a recipient.

A simple, neutral necklace that can match many outfits. Photos are available through the listing link.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Water play gun / Hydroblaster

Size: About 12 inches plus the handle

Condition: Good condition – it squirts water

Color: Orange and green

Location: Richmond, California (Point Richmond)

Source: trashnothing.com

Pickup times: Weekends and maybe evenings

Fair Chance Policy: The giver will wait before choosing a recipient.

Fun for kids or outdoor water play on warm days. See the photos in the listing for more detail.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Bicycle

Condition: Rusty, has been stored outside and needs work

Category: Bicycles

Location: Richmond Annex, Richmond, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This bike is best for someone who likes a project or needs parts. Expect to put in some repair and cleanup time.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Richmond tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.