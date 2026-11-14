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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Richmond Right Now
Richmond neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home fixtures to fun accessories and toys. Here’s a quick look at what’s available.
Ceiling Light Fixtures
Item: Ceiling light fixtures
Condition: They were working when they were replaced with ceiling fans very recently
Category: Home decor and accessories
Location: Richmond Annex, Richmond, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple ceiling fixtures that were taken down after new fans were installed. Good if you’re updating a room or need a basic replacement light.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Jewelry – Earrings and Necklace (Point Richmond)
Item: Earrings and bead necklace set
Description: Green, white, and blue beads; multiple threads form the necklace with tiny beads; described as very cute
Location: Richmond, California (Point Richmond)
Source: trashnothing.com
Pickup times: Weekends and maybe evenings
Fair Chance Policy: The giver will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance to reply.
Nice little jewelry set if you like colorful bead accessories. Photos are available in the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Jewelry – Silver Pendant (Point Richmond)
Item: Silver pendant on chain
Description: Pendant hanging on a 16-inch chain with hook closure
Location: Richmond, California (Point Richmond)
Source: trashnothing.com
Pickup times: Weekends and maybe evenings
Fair Chance Policy: The giver will wait before choosing a recipient.
Simple silver pendant necklace, good for everyday wear or as a small gift. Check the photos in the listing for the exact style.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Bead Necklace (Point Richmond)
Item: Bead necklace
Description: Silver beads on a black cord with hook closure
Location: Richmond, California (Point Richmond)
Source: trashnothing.com
Pickup times: Weekends and maybe evenings
Fair Chance Policy: The giver will wait before choosing a recipient.
A simple, neutral necklace that can match many outfits. Photos are available through the listing link.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Water Play Gun – Hydroblaster (Point Richmond)
Item: Water play gun / Hydroblaster
Size: About 12 inches plus the handle
Condition: Good condition – it squirts water
Color: Orange and green
Location: Richmond, California (Point Richmond)
Source: trashnothing.com
Pickup times: Weekends and maybe evenings
Fair Chance Policy: The giver will wait before choosing a recipient.
Fun for kids or outdoor water play on warm days. See the photos in the listing for more detail.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Rusty Bicycle
Item: Bicycle
Condition: Rusty, has been stored outside and needs work
Category: Bicycles
Location: Richmond Annex, Richmond, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
This bike is best for someone who likes a project or needs parts. Expect to put in some repair and cleanup time.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Richmond tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.