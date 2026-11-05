How to report homeless encampments in Richmond

Neighbors in Richmond are asked to report homeless encampments that stay in an area for a long time. Encampments along freeways, on-ramps, off-ramps, and state highway areas are handled by Caltrans. People can send a report with the location and photos through the Caltrans online Customer Service Request page and may share the CSR number with the City so staff can follow up.

Encampments on City streets, sidewalks, parks, or other public areas should be reported to Crime Prevention Manager Michelle Milam at the Richmond Police Department by email. Residents should include the location, nearest cross streets, and a short description, even if they are not sure who owns the land. After a report, the City follows Richmond’s camping rules, offers shelter and services, and may give a 72-hour notice before cleanup or enforcement, unless there is an immediate safety risk. For crimes, people should call 911, and for non-emergency help for someone not in an encampment, they can call 211.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Richmond Police Department