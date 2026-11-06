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Richmond

🎁 Free Finds Around Richmond — Hangers, Elliptical & More

8 days ago

Richmond neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great picks for your home or workout space.

Lot of White Plastic Toddler/Child Hangers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWXv5_1GoN2qfW00

Item: Lot of white plastic toddler/child hangers
Condition: Good condition
Location: Belding Woods, Richmond, CA
Source: nextdoor.com

A collection of small white plastic hangers, sized for toddlers and young kids. Great for organizing children’s clothes in closets or on racks.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Nautilus E514 Elliptical

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLtC4_1GoN2qfW00

Item: Nautilus E514 elliptical machine
Condition: Good condition
Location: East Richmond Heights, Richmond, CA
Source: nextdoor.com

Full-size home elliptical for cardio workouts. The poster notes it’s in good condition, so it could be a solid free upgrade for your home gym.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Richmond tend to get claimed quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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