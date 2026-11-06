🎁 Free Finds Around Richmond — Hangers, Elliptical & More

Richmond neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great picks for your home or workout space.

Item: Lot of white plastic toddler/child hangers

Condition: Good condition

Location: Belding Woods, Richmond, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A collection of small white plastic hangers, sized for toddlers and young kids. Great for organizing children’s clothes in closets or on racks.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Nautilus E514 elliptical machine

Condition: Good condition

Location: East Richmond Heights, Richmond, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Full-size home elliptical for cardio workouts. The poster notes it’s in good condition, so it could be a solid free upgrade for your home gym.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Richmond tend to get claimed quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.