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🎁 Free Finds Around Richmond — Hangers, Elliptical & More
Richmond neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great picks for your home or workout space.
Lot of White Plastic Toddler/Child Hangers
Item: Lot of white plastic toddler/child hangers
Condition: Good condition
Location: Belding Woods, Richmond, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A collection of small white plastic hangers, sized for toddlers and young kids. Great for organizing children’s clothes in closets or on racks.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Nautilus E514 Elliptical
Item: Nautilus E514 elliptical machine
Condition: Good condition
Location: East Richmond Heights, Richmond, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Full-size home elliptical for cardio workouts. The poster notes it’s in good condition, so it could be a solid free upgrade for your home gym.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Richmond tend to get claimed quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.