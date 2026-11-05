🏭 Richmond, CA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Richmond’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from food production to high-tech machining. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Chefs' Warehouse

Location: Richmond, CA (new facility; training in Union City or Brisbane)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25/hour (flexible)

You’ll prep and cut specialty meats to customer specs, move product to packaging, weigh and restock items, and keep your area clean while following HACCP, OSHA, and GMP rules. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, a bit of experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid perks like paid vacations/holidays, health/dental/medical, weekly pay, 401(k), and product discounts.

Employer: Allen Brothers 1893 (part of The Chefs' Warehouse)

Location: Richmond, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Similar hands-on role cutting premium meats to exact specs, staging orders, weighing product, and keeping everything clean and safe under HACCP, OSHA, and GMP guidelines. Great if you want to work with a long-standing, high-end meat brand and enjoy benefits like paid vacations/holidays, health/dental/medical, weekly pay, 401(k), employee stock purchase plan, and travel/event discounts.

Employer: Parker Hannifin – Veriflo Division

Location: Richmond, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.95–$54.92/hour + annual incentive program

You’ll program and optimize CNC mills and lathes, design and improve tooling/fixtures, support operators on the floor, and help solve production and quality issues for high-precision gas and fluid systems. This is ideal if you have 3+ years CNC machining/programming, can read technical drawings, use CAM and 3D modeling tools, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, retirement contributions, PTO, holidays, and tuition support.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Richmond.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.