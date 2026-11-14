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🏥 Richland, WA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings for CNAs, COTAs & NPs
Richland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed and experienced.
Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week:
Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant – Veterans Exams
- Employer: Pro Med HealthCare Services
- Location: Richland, WA
- Type: Full-time (four 8-hour shifts/week)
- Pay: $68.75/hour
Work with veterans doing exam-only Comp & Pension evaluations—no ongoing treatment, no prescribing, and up to 5 exams per day. Great fit if you want steady daytime hours (8:00 AM–4:00 PM) and a focused, low-volume schedule; new grads are welcome.
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA)
- Employer: Richland Post Acute
- Location: Richland, WA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support the OT with direct resident care, documentation, and care conferences in a post-acute setting. Good role if you like hands-on rehab work, educating families, and helping residents stay safe and independent.
NOC Shift Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Richland Post Acute
- Location: Richland, WA
- Type: Full-time, NOC shift
- Pay: Not listed
Provide night-shift bedside care—ADLs, vital signs, transfers, and safety checks—for residents in a post-acute facility. Solid fit if you’re a licensed CNA who prefers quieter overnight hours and steady, routine work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Richland tend to update often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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