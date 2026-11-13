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📢 Richland EMS now carries blood; donate Nov. 23 to help
📢 Richland now carries lifesaving blood on EMS vehicles
Richland Fire and Emergency Services has launched a new “Blood on Board” program — the first of its kind east of the Cascades.
About 2½ weeks ago, the on-duty battalion chief’s command vehicle began carrying two units of Type O whole blood in a temperature‑controlled cooler. For patients with severe bleeding, responders can now start a blood transfusion before reaching the hospital, which research shows could save up to 37% of trauma patients with major bleeding.
This can help not only crash and trauma victims, but also people with obstetric, gastrointestinal, dialysis, and other medical bleeding emergencies in Benton and Franklin counties.
To support the program, Richland Fire and Emergency Services and the American Red Cross are holding another community blood drive:
- Date: Nov. 23, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Location: Richland Fire Station 74, 2710 Duportail St.
- Register: richlandwa.gov/RFESBloodDrive
If you’re able, consider signing up to donate and help keep this new service stocked with lifesaving blood.
More Info: Richland Fire launches first ‘Blood on Board’ prog...
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