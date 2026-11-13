📢 New whole blood on fire vehicles + Nov. 23 blood drive

Richland Fire and Emergency Services has launched a “Blood on Board” program. The on-duty battalion chief’s vehicle now carries two units of Type O whole blood so paramedics can start transfusions for patients with severe bleeding before they reach the hospital.

Officials say early transfusions could help save up to 30% more trauma patients, and also help people with serious medical bleeding, like obstetric emergencies, GI bleeding, and dialysis-related bleeding.

To support the program, Richland is holding another community blood drive:

Date: Nov. 23

Time: 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location: Richland Fire Station 74, 2710 Duportail St.

Register: richlandwa.gov/RFESBloodDrive

Local donors help keep this life‑saving blood available on emergency vehicles and in area hospitals.