🏥 Richland, WA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Richland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for both hands-on caregivers and office-based care coordinators. If you like helping people and want steady work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bonaventure Senior Living

Bonaventure Senior Living Location: Richland, WA

Pay: $18.00 – $19.00/hour

Type: Full-time/part-time (not stated, senior living community role)

Paid training and no experience required, so this is a good entry point into healthcare. You’ll help seniors with daily care, answer call lights, and support medication needs in a modern senior living community with health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and 6 paid holidays.

Employer: Bonaventure Senior Living

Bonaventure Senior Living Location: Richland, WA

Pay: $18.55 – $19.55/hour

Type: Likely full-time/part-time (not stated, senior living community role)

Great if you like detail and responsibility: you’ll administer medications, chart daily, and still help with personal care. Comes with paid training, medical/dental for qualifying hours, 401(k) match, PTO, 6 paid holidays, and education reimbursement.

Employer: CNS Cares

Location: Richland, WA (In-office)

Pay: $24.00 – $26.00/hour + bonus potential

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm, participates in on-call rotation

Office-based role for someone with 2+ years in healthcare and staff scheduling. You’ll coordinate home care visits, work in the EMR, support patients with equipment and authorizations, and travel in the local area. Includes medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.