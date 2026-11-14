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Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course announces 2027 racing schedule
By From the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course,2 days ago
LEXINGTON – The 66th season of racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will feature five major spectator events next summer beginning in early June.
The 2027 schedule will again be highlighted by the annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on Fourth of July weekend, IMSA sports car racing, the return of the Trans Am Series and back-to-back motorcycle race weekends to wrap up the season.
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