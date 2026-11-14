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American Football
Shelby stages dramatic rally to dismiss Perkins in thrilling battle of unbeatens
By Larry Phillips,12 days ago
SHELBY — The Shelby football team hasn’t met much resistance this fall, but the Whippets were ready for it when drama arrived on Friday night.
Playing in wet, frigid conditions on their home turf, coach Rob Mahaney’s squad trailed for a large swath of its Division IV, Region 14 semifinal against previously undefeated Sandusky Perkins.