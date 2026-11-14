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Mansfield
Letter to the Editor: Stop the rezoning of Raemelton property
By Submitted,12 days ago
I am writing to share the concerns of so many of my neighbors about the potential rezoning of the Raemelton property in the Woodland Road and Cook Road neighborhoods.
I believe that a decision to move forward with Highland Real Estate’s proposal would be catastrophic, not just for those in the neighborhoods near the proposed site, but also for all of Mansfield.