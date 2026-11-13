COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel welcomed 19 members, including Delaware County Air Force veteran Christi S. Bartman, into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony Thursday in Columbus.

“The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame gives us an opportunity to recognize the veterans whose service to Ohio did not end when their military service was complete,” DeWine said. “They brought the values they learned in uniform back to their communities and used them to make Ohio a stronger place.