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Sandusky County
Texas man seriously injured in Sandusky County plane crash
By From Ohio State Highway Patrol, Special to Crawford Source,9 days ago
WOODVILLE TOWNSHIP – A Texas man was seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon plane crash in Sandusky County, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Clifton E. Green, age 64, of Fort Worth, Texas, suffered serious injuries and was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo.