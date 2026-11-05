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Crestline

Phyllis Anatra

By Gompf Funeral Service,

6 days ago

Phyllis Sue Anatra, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at the age of 87. She was born on January 1, 1939, in Crestline, to the late Kenneth Herzog and Helen (Eichler) Harrington.

Phyllis devoted her life to her family and her community. She married the love of her life, Victor Anatra, on October 6, 1962, and together they created a warm and loving home, celebrating sixty-four years together.

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