Land Bank likely to vote next week on selling lots for Woda Cooper for ‘infill housing’ in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — Woda Cooper has finalized the list of properties for its proposed infill development in Mansfield.

The central Ohio-based company aims to build affordable housing on more than 60 vacant lots.

Infill housing is the construction of new homes, apartments, or secondary units on vacant, abandoned, or underutilized lots within an already developed, established neighborhood

Temple Greene would consist of 36 single family homes and 17 duplexes, for a total of 70 new housing units, the company’s Vice President of Development Jonathon McKay told the Richland County Land Bank board Wednesday.

Woda Cooper officials have said they intend to rent the properties to residents, rather than sell them to owner-occupants.

Rents would range from $875 to $1,050, according to the company’s proposal. Units would be restricted to residents earning between 50 and 70 percent of the area median income.

The map below shows the locations for most of the planned developments. Richland Source is still seeking clarification on the status of a few parcels. Dark purple pins represent a planned single family home. Light purple pins represent a planned duplex.Green pins represent housing designed for people in need of ADA complaint housing.

The land bank board approved a letter of intent in June to sell approximately 63 parcels to Woda Cooper.



In order to do so, the agency will need to officially take ownership of 37 forfeited properties and one in foreclosure. Board members considered a vote to do so Wednesday, but ultimately opted to wait until the details of a purchase agreement with Woda Cooper have been finalized.

The board will likely vote on the transfers and purchase agreement during a special meeting on Nov. 13.

Amy Hamrick, the land bank’s executive director, said it will take about a month for the auditor’s office to transfer all the parcels to the land bank.

McKay told land bank board that Woda Cooper needs to provide a finalized purchase agreement in its final application for OHFA funds, which is due Dec. 15.

Land bank may lease former Westinghouse site for temporary grain storage

Also on Wednesday, the board discussed updating its policy for the temporary lease of land bank-owned property.

Hamrick said she’s been contacted by a few community members interested in renting property for single-day events.

Recently Centerra, an agricultural co-op spanning Ohio and Pennsylvania, approached the land bank about a six-month lease.

Centerra Co-op submitted a request to lease a portion of the former Westinghouse property at 200 E. 5th St. for temporary grain storage.

“Storage methods may include grain bags, grain piles, and use of related equipment required for safe handling and short-term storage of grain,” the proposal read.

Centerra requested to lease the land from Nov. 16 through May 16, 2027, for a monthly payment of $2,500.

“This partnership would support local agriculture by providing additional grain storage capacity during harvest, helping area farmers market their crops efficiently while generating revenue and productive use of otherwise vacant land,” the proposal read.

The proposal stated Centerra will store grain “in a manner that minimizes impacts to neighboring properties and the surrounding community.”

The co-op also stated it will implement measures to control dust, weeds, pests and stormwater runoff. It will provide adequate site security and routine inspections, remove all equipment and materials at the end of the lease and reseed as necessary, according to its proposal.

Hamrick said Centerra representatives told her they haven’t yet determined what type of containers they will use to store the grain.

“They just know that by November 16th, their bins will be full, and they have no place to put it,” she said.

Land bank board members voiced support for the idea, but tabled the matter until a temporary land lease policy can be approved at the next special meeting.

Board vice chair Jeff Parton said the land bank’s goal is still to find someone interested in a permanent urban redevelopment project for the Westinghouse site.

Land bank approves West Park change order, letter of support for Mansfield Playhouse demolition

The land bank also:

Approved a letter of support for the Mansfield Playhouse. The Mansfield Playhouse is currently working to raise $5.9 million for the construction of a new theater and demolition of its existing one. The land bank’s letter stated the board is willing to assist with the demolition if grant funds are available to do so. Parton said the land bank would not take ownership of the site.

“We don’t need the parcel. We don’t want to keep the parcel. We just want to help them with their project,” Parton said.

Approved a change order from R&D Excavating. The company submitted an order for an additional $33,198 for unexpected work at the former West Park Shopping Center.

“R&D had all the forms in, everything ready to pour the sidewalks, when the storm sewer collapsed along Park Avenue,” Hamrick said. “So then they had to rip everything out so that the city could replace the storm sewer, and then they had to regrade, recompact and put everything back in, and extend the sidewalks and some curbs.”

Hamrick said the extra work won’t result in a significant delay on the project.

The change order brings the total demolition price to $989,204.92. The project has been approved for up to $1 million in brownfield grant funding from Ohio Department of Development.

Approved four new property owners for the Thriving Home program and agreed to roll over the remaining $11,000 in funds for next year’s applicant pool. Hamrick said the land bank will begin reviewing applications for the next round of funding in the new year.

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