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Loudonville
Loudonville art students turn snowplow into tribute to America’s 250th & Mohican State Park
By From Loudonville High School,3 days ago
LOUDONVILLE – A snowplow that will clear area roads this winter now carries the work of Loudonville High School art students, who painted the blade as part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Paint-the-Plow program.
Art 3 and Art 4 students, led by art teacher David Vaughn, spent four weeks designing and painting the blade.