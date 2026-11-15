Richland has a few solid transportation roles open right now, from hands-on repair work to customer-facing route driving. If you like being on the move and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Richland, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle mobile maintenance, diagnosis, and repair on light-duty trucks and customer vehicles. Good fit if you have 4+ years of training/experience and strong skills with brakes, tires, suspension, electrical, and engine components.

Employer: Vestis Corporation

Location: Richland, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a company step van, run your own route, and mix delivery, customer service, and sales. You’ll load/unload products, manage invoices, grow your route, and need to lift 25–50+ lbs, work in all weather, and have a valid non-CDL driver’s license and strong people skills.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.