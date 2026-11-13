Richland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’re good with tools, machines, or detailed inspections, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy Location: Richland, MS

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Help keep high-tech energy products safe and reliable. This role is all about inspections, measuring parts, reading technical drawings, and supporting continuous improvement in a global company.

Employer: nVent

Location: Richland, MS

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Set up and run CNC milling machines to drill and mill metal parts. Good fit if you can read blueprints, use calipers and tape measures, and like working with fabrication equipment in a busy shop.

Employer: nVent

Location: Richland, MS

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Entry-friendly role doing grinding, sanding, basic fabrication help, and general shop support. You’ll use hand and power tools, help keep the area clean, and support metal finishing and production.

Employer: CarMax

Location: Richland, MS (4010 Benton H. Green Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.10 – $37.52 per hour + $7,500 sign-on bonus (for external hires)

Work in a modern, climate-controlled shop inspecting, diagnosing, and repairing a wide range of vehicles. Strong pay, solid benefits, and lots of training if you’re serious about growing as a tech.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too. Don’t wait too long; good production and tech jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.