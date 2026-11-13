Richland Hills has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re thinking about adding a pup to your home, these adoptable dogs are waiting at Richland Hills Animal Services.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Richland Hills Animal Services

Phone: (817) 616-3769

Status: Adoptable puppy

Bear is a young American Pit Bull Terrier boy looking for a fresh start with a loving family. As a baby, he’ll need someone ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.

You can visit Bear during the shelter’s new hours: Monday–Thursday, 7:30 am–5:30 pm. The shelter is closed Friday–Sunday, but they do offer after-hours appointments, including Fridays and Saturdays. Call ahead to set up a time to meet him.

👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Richland Hills Animal Services

Phone: (817) 616-3769

Status: Adoptable puppy

Tiger is another adorable Pit Bull Terrier puppy at the shelter. Like Bear, he’s still very young and will need guidance as he grows—perfect for someone who wants to raise a dog from puppyhood.

Remember, Wednesday adoptions are by appointment only so staff can prepare for vaccination clinics. Call or email the shelter to schedule a visit with Tiger.

👉 Meet Tiger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type)

Shepherd (unknown type) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Richland Hills Animal Services

Phone: (817) 616-3769

Patch is described as “a total sweetheart of a puppy” who is working on his bravery every day. He:

Does not destroy toys

Plays well with other dogs

Loves being petted

Is a “puppy eyes” master

If you’re looking for a gentle, social young dog who enjoys other pups and people, Patch could be a wonderful match.

You can meet Patch during regular hours (Mon–Thu, 7:30 am–5:30 pm) or set up an after-hours appointment by calling or emailing the shelter.

👉 Meet Patch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Richland Hills, TX, please consider visiting Richland Hills Animal Services or calling (817) 616-3769 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.