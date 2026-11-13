⚠️ City email is currently down

As of November 12, 2026 at 4:50 PM, the City of Richland Hills email system is not working because of a nationwide outage.

If you need to reach the City, please:

Go to richlandhills.com/m/directory

Find the department you need

Call the listed phone number during business hours instead of sending an email

The City apologizes for the inconvenience and hopes email service will be restored soon.