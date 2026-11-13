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Richland Hills
⚠️ City of Richland Hills email system currently down
9 days ago
⚠️ City email is currently down
As of November 12, 2026 at 4:50 PM, the City of Richland Hills email system is not working because of a nationwide outage.
If you need to reach the City, please:
- Go to richlandhills.com/m/directory
- Find the department you need
- Call the listed phone number during business hours instead of sending an email
The City apologizes for the inconvenience and hopes email service will be restored soon.
More Info: Alert Center • Email System Outage
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