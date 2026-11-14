⚠️ Public meeting on Hickory Ridge drainage upgrades

Richland County is holding a public meeting about planned stormwater drainage improvements in the Hickory Ridge neighborhood.

• When: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 6:00–8:00 PM

• Where: Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center, 8620 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29061

• Cost: Free

County staff will explain how new infrastructure upgrades are expected to help reduce past flooding problems and fix slow drainage in Hickory Ridge. Residents can ask questions and share feedback on the construction process.

For more information, call 803-576-2400 or visit the County’s Stormwater page.