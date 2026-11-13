🏭 Richfield, WI Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Shifts & Solid Pay

Richfield’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several plants hiring across day and night shifts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Golden Pet Manufacturing®

Golden Pet Manufacturing® Location: Richfield, WI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10pm–6:30am)

Full-time, Pay: $22+ per hour

Move raw materials and finished product with forklifts and automation, keep records, and help keep the plant clean and safe. Standout perks include 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision (employee-only), ESOP, 401k match up to 3.5%, paid time off, and even a free specialty coffee bar.

Employer: Golden Pet Manufacturing®

Golden Pet Manufacturing® Location: Richfield, WI

Type: Full-time, night shift (6pm–6am)

Full-time, Pay: $21+ per hour

Set up and run production machines, do safety checks, adjust for quality, and help with basic maintenance. Great fit if you’ve run machinery before and want strong benefits, including no-cost employee medical/dental/vision, ESOP, 401k match, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Golden Pet Manufacturing

Golden Pet Manufacturing Location: Richfield, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2pm–10:30pm)

Full-time, Pay: Not listed

Not listed Forklift-heavy role moving raw materials, WIP, and finished goods, using a scan gun and ERP system to track everything. Comes with 100% employer-paid employee medical/dental/vision, 401k match, ESOP, tuition reimbursement, and company events.

Employer: Golden Pet Manufacturing

Golden Pet Manufacturing Location: Richfield, WI

Type: Full-time, day shift (6am–6pm, 12-hour)

Full-time, Pay: $22+ per hour

Similar material handling work with forklifts and automation, focused on feeding production and storing finished goods. Strong benefits package plus extras like free coffee drinks, new vending machines, and paid sick/mental health days.

Employer: AXCS Equipment

Location: Richfield, WI 53076

Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, Pay: From $20.00 per hour

Hands-on role helping build aerial lifts: run production equipment, check quality, and keep the line moving. Good for someone active and dependable; includes health, dental, vision, 401k with 3% match, PTO, and on-the-job training.

Employer: Custom Equipment, Inc / AXCS Equipment

Location: Richfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Entry-friendly assembly role helping with materials, parts prep, and general shop tasks. No manufacturing experience required—they’ll train you, and offer health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid vacation, 10 holidays (including your birthday), and fun company events.

Employer: Maysteel Industries LLC

Location: Richfield, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, Pay: Not listed

Not listed Assemble metal products using hand and power tools, follow blueprints or work instructions, and help keep quality on track. Entry-level and will train, but you should be comfortable with physical work and being on your feet most of the day.

Employer: Strohwig Industries, Inc.

Location: Richfield, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, Pay: $38.00–$45.00 per hour

Office-side manufacturing role tracking jobs through the shop, updating schedules, and keeping customers and departments in sync. Ideal if you know ERP systems and like organizing, problem-solving, and coordinating complex machining projects; includes medical, company-paid dental, life & LTD, 401k match, PTO, uniforms, and training programs.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.