undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Richfield
🏭 Richfield, WI Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Shifts & Solid Pay
3 days ago
Richfield’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several plants hiring across day and night shifts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this is a good moment to jump in.
Material Handler – 3rd Shift (Raw Forming)
- Employer: Golden Pet Manufacturing®
- Location: Richfield, WI
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10pm–6:30am)
- Pay: $22+ per hour
- Move raw materials and finished product with forklifts and automation, keep records, and help keep the plant clean and safe. Standout perks include 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision (employee-only), ESOP, 401k match up to 3.5%, paid time off, and even a free specialty coffee bar.
Machine Operator – Night Shift (6pm–6am)
- Employer: Golden Pet Manufacturing®
- Location: Richfield, WI
- Type: Full-time, night shift (6pm–6am)
- Pay: $21+ per hour
- Set up and run production machines, do safety checks, adjust for quality, and help with basic maintenance. Great fit if you’ve run machinery before and want strong benefits, including no-cost employee medical/dental/vision, ESOP, 401k match, PTO, and growth opportunities.
Material Handler – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Golden Pet Manufacturing
- Location: Richfield, WI
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2pm–10:30pm)
- Pay: Not listed
- Forklift-heavy role moving raw materials, WIP, and finished goods, using a scan gun and ERP system to track everything. Comes with 100% employer-paid employee medical/dental/vision, 401k match, ESOP, tuition reimbursement, and company events.
Material Handler – Day Shift
- Employer: Golden Pet Manufacturing
- Location: Richfield, WI
- Type: Full-time, day shift (6am–6pm, 12-hour)
- Pay: $22+ per hour
- Similar material handling work with forklifts and automation, focused on feeding production and storing finished goods. Strong benefits package plus extras like free coffee drinks, new vending machines, and paid sick/mental health days.
Shop Floor Associate – 1st Shift
- Employer: AXCS Equipment
- Location: Richfield, WI 53076
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Pay: From $20.00 per hour
- Hands-on role helping build aerial lifts: run production equipment, check quality, and keep the line moving. Good for someone active and dependable; includes health, dental, vision, 401k with 3% match, PTO, and on-the-job training.
General Laborer – Assembly
- Employer: Custom Equipment, Inc / AXCS Equipment
- Location: Richfield, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Entry-friendly assembly role helping with materials, parts prep, and general shop tasks. No manufacturing experience required—they’ll train you, and offer health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid vacation, 10 holidays (including your birthday), and fun company events.
Assembler – 1st Shift
- Employer: Maysteel Industries LLC
- Location: Richfield, WI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Not listed
- Assemble metal products using hand and power tools, follow blueprints or work instructions, and help keep quality on track. Entry-level and will train, but you should be comfortable with physical work and being on your feet most of the day.
Production Coordinator – 1st Shift
- Employer: Strohwig Industries, Inc.
- Location: Richfield, WI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $38.00–$45.00 per hour
- Office-side manufacturing role tracking jobs through the shop, updating schedules, and keeping customers and departments in sync. Ideal if you know ERP systems and like organizing, problem-solving, and coordinating complex machining projects; includes medical, company-paid dental, life & LTD, 401k match, PTO, uniforms, and training programs.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.