🏭 Richfield, WI Manufacturing: Multiple Roles With Growth & $40K+ Pay

Richfield’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—great time to get into (or move up in) quality and machining. Here are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Dielectric Manufacturing

Dielectric Manufacturing Location: Richfield, WI (multi-site role)

Type: Full-time, exempt (Director-level)

Full-time, exempt (Director-level) Salary: Not listed

Lead company-wide quality and compliance strategy for a plastics and metals manufacturer, reporting directly to the COO. You’ll own ISO 9001 systems, CMMC/ITAR/RoHS/PFAS compliance, EcoVadis, supplier quality, and cross-site audits while building and guiding the quality team.

Employer: Hultafors Group North America

Location: Richfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role running the day-to-day QA operation in a distribution center. You’ll supervise the quality team, manage inspections and rework, drive ISO and continuous improvement, and work closely with global QA on supplier quality and new product launches.

Employer: Strohwig Industries, Inc.

Location: Richfield, WI

Type: Full-time, hourly

Shifts: 1st (5:45 AM–2:15 PM) & 2nd (2:00 PM–10:00 PM)

& Pay: $22.00–$42.00/hour + 15% shift premium on 2nd shift

+ Bonus: $1,000 sign-on bonus

Operate advanced CNC machines in a 210,000 sq ft precision shop serving aerospace, defense, and energy. Entry-level candidates with mechanical aptitude are welcome, and experienced machinists can come in at higher levels, with strong benefits and clear paths to grow your skills.

If something here fits your skills (or the skills you want to build), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.