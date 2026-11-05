💻 Richfield, WI Tech Hiring: Multiple Embedded Engineer Roles

Richfield’s tech scene is quietly busy right now, especially for folks who like working close to the hardware. If you’re into C++, RTOS, and boards on your bench, this one’s worth a look.

Featured IT Openings in Richfield, WI

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Richfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about building and debugging real-time firmware in C/C++ on microcontrollers, working with RTOS (like FreeRTOS/ThreadX), and teaming up with hardware engineers on PCB bring-up. You’ll work with I2C, SPI, CAN, use tools like JTAG, oscilloscopes, logic analyzers, and even mentor junior engineers. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid parental leave, and disability insurance. Must already be authorized to work in the U.S. without sponsorship.

If something here fits you, don’t sit on it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.