🏗️ Richfield, UT Engineering Roles – Multiple Openings at Civil Science

Richfield’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around transportation and water projects. If you’re a civil engineer looking for field time or leadership, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Civil Science

Civil Science Location: Richfield, UT (Southern Utah UDOT Regions 3 & 4)

(Southern Utah UDOT Regions 3 & 4) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is great for an entry-level or recent civil engineering grad who wants hands-on work on highway and infrastructure projects. You’ll be out on active construction sites doing inspections, documentation, and contractor coordination, with support to get your UDOT CEMT and grow toward your PE license.

Employer: Civil Science

Civil Science Location: Richfield, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for a PE with 12+ years in transportation design, especially if you’ve done DOT or municipal roadway work. You’ll lead projects end-to-end, manage scope/schedule/budget, be a main contact for UDOT and cities, and mentor younger engineers in a 100% employee-owned firm.

Employer: Civil Science

Civil Science Location: Richfield, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact leadership role for a senior water PE (12+ years) who wants to build and lead a firmwide water practice. You’ll set strategy, drive business development, and guide complex water transmission, storage, source development, and planning projects, while mentoring teams across multiple offices.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements, and it’s easier to adjust your resume once you see the full picture.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.