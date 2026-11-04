undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Richfield, UT Engineering Roles – Multiple Openings at Civil Science
Richfield’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around transportation and water projects. If you’re a civil engineer looking for field time or leadership, these roles are worth a look.
Field Engineer – UDOT Transportation Projects
- Employer: Civil Science
- Location: Richfield, UT (Southern Utah UDOT Regions 3 & 4)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is great for an entry-level or recent civil engineering grad who wants hands-on work on highway and infrastructure projects. You’ll be out on active construction sites doing inspections, documentation, and contractor coordination, with support to get your UDOT CEMT and grow toward your PE license.
Transportation Design Project Manager
- Employer: Civil Science
- Location: Richfield, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect for a PE with 12+ years in transportation design, especially if you’ve done DOT or municipal roadway work. You’ll lead projects end-to-end, manage scope/schedule/budget, be a main contact for UDOT and cities, and mentor younger engineers in a 100% employee-owned firm.
Water Infrastructure Practice Leader
- Employer: Civil Science
- Location: Richfield, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-impact leadership role for a senior water PE (12+ years) who wants to build and lead a firmwide water practice. You’ll set strategy, drive business development, and guide complex water transmission, storage, source development, and planning projects, while mentoring teams across multiple offices.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements, and it’s easier to adjust your resume once you see the full picture.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.