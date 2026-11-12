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📅 RHS debuts immersive on-stage “in-the-round” theatre weekend
📅 RHS students are trying something brand new on stage this week!
Richfield High School Theatre is putting on its first-ever in-the-round production, The Continuum Tales, where the audience actually sits on the stage around the actors for a close-up, immersive show.
Performances are at Richfield High School on:
- Thursday, Nov. 12 – 7 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 13 – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 14 – 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 15 – 3 p.m. (matinee)
Because seating is on stage, tickets are limited, and families and community members are strongly encouraged to buy tickets in advance.
If you enjoy local theatre or want a fun, different night out, this is a unique chance to support RHS theatre students and see a show from right in the middle of the action.
More Info: RHS Theatre Brings Audiences Into the Action with ...
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