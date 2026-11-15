There are some nice free items up for grabs in and around Richardson, TX right now. If you’ve been wanting to spruce up your home or try a new hobby, these local freebies might be just what you need.

Item: Round glass patio table with metal frame

Condition: Not stated, described as perfect for outdoor use

Location: Glenville Park, Richardson, TX

Category: Furniture (patio/outdoor)

Nice simple outdoor table that should work well on a patio, balcony, or backyard. Glass top with a metal frame, so it should be easy to wipe clean and move around.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Yellow snowboard with two bindings attached

Condition: Not shown

Location: Arapaho Heights, Richardson, TX

Category: Sports & outdoors

Fun freebie if you’re planning a trip to the mountains or just want to try snowboarding without a big cost. Bindings are already on the board, so you just need boots that fit.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two ferns (plants)

Condition: Not stated; described as friendly and needing a loving home

Location: Arapaho Heights, Richardson, TX

Category: Listed under Sports & outdoors, but these are plants

These two ferns are looking for someone who can care for them. The poster notes they should be kept in the garage during a freeze, so they’ll need a bit of cold-weather protection.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Air fryer

Condition: Used – Good

Color: Black

Includes: 2 grates and a silicone tray

Location: Richardson, TX (exact pickup spot to be arranged with poster)

Category: Appliances / Home Goods

The owner says it works and they’re only giving it away because they bought a newer “cooler” one. Great for quick meals, snacks, and reheating leftovers without using the oven.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Bookshelf with multiple shelves

Condition: Not stated

Pickup: Pickup only (no delivery)

Location: Copperfield Townhomes, Dallas, TX (short drive from Richardson)

Category: Furniture

Simple bookshelf with several shelves for books, decor, or storage bins. You’ll need a vehicle big enough to move it and someone to help load if it’s heavy.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in our area tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.