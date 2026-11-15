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🎁 Community Freebies Around Richardson — Useful Finds Nearby
There are some nice free items up for grabs in and around Richardson, TX right now. If you’ve been wanting to spruce up your home or try a new hobby, these local freebies might be just what you need.
Round Glass Patio Table
Item: Round glass patio table with metal frame
Condition: Not stated, described as perfect for outdoor use
Location: Glenville Park, Richardson, TX
Category: Furniture (patio/outdoor)
Nice simple outdoor table that should work well on a patio, balcony, or backyard. Glass top with a metal frame, so it should be easy to wipe clean and move around.
Snowboard with Bindings free!
Item: Yellow snowboard with two bindings attached
Condition: Not shown
Location: Arapaho Heights, Richardson, TX
Category: Sports & outdoors
Fun freebie if you’re planning a trip to the mountains or just want to try snowboarding without a big cost. Bindings are already on the board, so you just need boots that fit.
Two free friendly ferns
Item: Two ferns (plants)
Condition: Not stated; described as friendly and needing a loving home
Location: Arapaho Heights, Richardson, TX
Category: Listed under Sports & outdoors, but these are plants
These two ferns are looking for someone who can care for them. The poster notes they should be kept in the garage during a freeze, so they’ll need a bit of cold-weather protection.
FREE (Actually free) Airfryer
Item: Air fryer
Condition: Used – Good
Color: Black
Includes: 2 grates and a silicone tray
Location: Richardson, TX (exact pickup spot to be arranged with poster)
Category: Appliances / Home Goods
The owner says it works and they’re only giving it away because they bought a newer “cooler” one. Great for quick meals, snacks, and reheating leftovers without using the oven.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
FREE Bookshelf - Pickup Only
Item: Bookshelf with multiple shelves
Condition: Not stated
Pickup: Pickup only (no delivery)
Location: Copperfield Townhomes, Dallas, TX (short drive from Richardson)
Category: Furniture
Simple bookshelf with several shelves for books, decor, or storage bins. You’ll need a vehicle big enough to move it and someone to help load if it’s heavy.
Free items in our area tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.