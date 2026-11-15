Richardson’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced kitchens, customer service, or baking, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help lead one of the busiest teams in the store, managing deli staff, inventory, and fresh food prep. This role fits someone who loves customer service, can work a flexible schedule, and wants benefits like competitive pay, 401(k) with match, store discount, and DailyPay access.

Employer: Maru Ramen

Location: Richardson, TX 75081

Richardson, TX 75081 Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $15.00 per hour

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, helping with basic prep, and maintaining a clean workspace. Good fit if you want to get into restaurant work with flexible hours and benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discount.

To request an interview, they ask you to text your name, DOB, position, and available schedule to 469-422-5018.

Employer: Selda Bakery

Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role making dough, pastries, and cakes, plus some decorating and packaging. Great if you enjoy baking and want steady hours, with perks like employee discount, flexible schedule, and free food.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.