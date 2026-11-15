Richardson’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for cloud, DevOps, and software talent. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas

Randstad Digital Americas Location: Richardson, TX (onsite hours 8am–5pm)

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000 per year

Type: Full-time, permanent

Deadline: Posting open for 30 days

Hands-on role building a secure AWS cloud + AI platform used by app teams and data scientists. Mix of infrastructure as code (Terraform/CloudFormation), full-stack work (Python/Java/TypeScript + React), and generative AI (Amazon Bedrock, LangChain/LangGraph) with a big focus on security, governance, and mentoring other engineers.

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas

Randstad Digital Americas Location: Richardson, TX

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 per year

Type: Full-time, permanent

Deadline: Posting open for 30 days

Cloud-focused DevOps role owning CI/CD with GitHub Actions and Argo CD, Kubernetes (EKS/AKS), Docker, JFrog Artifactory, and API/AI gateways (Kong, AWS API Gateway, Nginx). Good fit if you like building GitOps pipelines, tuning cloud infrastructure on AWS/Azure, and teaching teams how to use the DevOps toolchain.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: Richardson, TX – Onsite (1717 Cityline Dr)

Salary: Range not listed

Range not listed Type: Full-time co-op, May/June–December

Full-time co-op where you design, debug, and test software for aerospace and defense systems while working with engineers across software, hardware, and test. You must be a current STEM student (CS, CE, SE, etc.), know Java and OOP, and be able to obtain a DoD Secret clearance (U.S. citizenship required).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles tend to pop up around the same teams.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.