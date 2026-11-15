Richardson has a nice mix of retail, print, and auto service jobs right now, many with training and growth paths. If you like talking with people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers with vitamins, supplements, and health/beauty items while leading a busy department team. Good fit if you know holistic or wellness products and want career growth, store discount, 401(k) match, and DailyPay access.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the grocery manager with ordering, inventory, and team leadership in a fast-paced store. Great if you have 1–3 years retail management, like natural foods, and want benefits plus a clear path to grow.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple departments (grocery, dairy, frozen, beer/wine) and run sales, staffing, and operations. Best for someone with supervisory experience who wants full responsibility, strong benefits, and DailyPay.

Employer: AlphaGraphics

Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Front-desk style role helping print customers with orders, questions, and problem-solving. Nice for someone who enjoys relationship-building, office hours, PTO, 401(k) match, and snacks/employee discounts; print experience is a plus.

Employer: Stress Free Auto Care

Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$30/hour + weekly sales bonus (top advisors can earn much more)

Customer-facing role at an auto shop where you greet guests, explain repairs, and manage updates—no auto experience needed, they train you. Good if you have 2+ years in customer-facing work, want tech tools that make sales easier, and like the idea of bonuses, benefits, and a path to Assistant GM.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good customer service jobs in Richardson tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.