Richardson’s tech and engineering scene is buzzing right now, with strong demand from transportation, chip, and CPU design companies. If you’ve got architecture or engineering skills, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn Location: Richardson, TX (onsite, not remote)

(onsite, not remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Bentley OpenRoads Designer (ORD) and ProjectWise strategy across the whole firm for roadway and bridge design. This is a senior civil tech role where you’ll build a Design Center of Excellence, set DOT-aligned workflows, drive automation, and mentor engineers. Kimley-Horn highlights strong retirement match, bonuses, health coverage, flexible time off, and half-day Fridays.

Employer: Micron Technology

Micron Technology Location: Richardson, TX (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $308,000/year (base, US range)

High-impact role on Micron’s HBM DRAM Engineering team, sitting between design, foundry, and technology groups. You’ll work on advanced CMOS/FinFET nodes, PDK and design enablement, test chips, and AI-enabled productivity for next‑gen memory that powers AI/ML workloads. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in semiconductors and deep experience with HSPICE, PPA, and advanced nodes.

Employer: GlobalFoundries (MIPS – A GlobalFoundries company)

GlobalFoundries (MIPS – A GlobalFoundries company) Location: Plano, TX (near Richardson)

(near Richardson) Type: Full-time, New Grad (2027)

Salary: $86,000 – $148,000/year

Great entry path for future grads into CPU design verification. You’ll verify CPU cores using SystemVerilog, UVM, constrained random tests, and scripting (Python/Perl/Shell), working with world-class architects. A good match if you’re finishing a BS in EE/CE/CS, have 3.0+ GPA, and want hands-on work with RISC-V/ARM/MIPS and modern verification flows.

If any of these sound close to your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application or save it for later. The market moves fast, so don’t sit on a good fit too long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.