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🏭 Richardson manufacturing jobs with multiple openings this season
Richardson’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with options for both entry-level workers and experienced techs. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to in a few minutes.
Seasonal Production Positions (Multiple Areas)
- Employer: Flashship Logistics
- Location: Richardson, TX 75081
- Type: Full-time, seasonal (Nov–Dec 2026), day shift only
- Pay: $14–$17/hour with plenty of overtime opportunities
Multiple openings in Warehouse, Pick, Preparation, Mock-Up, Cut, Press, and Pack & Ship. No production experience needed and training is offered in English, Vietnamese, and Spanish—great if you want fast holiday income and are okay with standing, moving, and doing hands-on work.
Sheet Metal Worker
- Employer: Continental Electronics Corporation (an OSI Systems company)
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00–$26.00/hour (base pay range)
Hands-on role drilling, tapping, deburring, and inspecting sheet metal parts using drawings and blueprints in a climate-controlled production area. Good fit if you have 1+ year sheet metal experience, can read blueprints, handle up to 70 lbs, and meet U.S. Person requirements for export-controlled work.
Production Technical Operator 3 (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Celestica
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: Not listed
More advanced production role doing manual and automated assembly, hand soldering, test equipment operation, setup, and basic maintenance. Best for folks with 3–5 years of electronics manufacturing experience who know SMT processes, quality standards, and can help lead a team to hit tight deadlines.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles or different shifts you can apply for.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.