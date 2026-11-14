Richardson’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with options for both entry-level workers and experienced techs. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to in a few minutes.

Employer: Flashship Logistics

Flashship Logistics Location: Richardson, TX 75081

Type: Full-time, seasonal (Nov–Dec 2026), day shift only

Pay: $14–$17/hour with plenty of overtime opportunities

Multiple openings in Warehouse, Pick, Preparation, Mock-Up, Cut, Press, and Pack & Ship. No production experience needed and training is offered in English, Vietnamese, and Spanish—great if you want fast holiday income and are okay with standing, moving, and doing hands-on work.

Employer: Continental Electronics Corporation (an OSI Systems company)

Location: Richardson, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$26.00/hour (base pay range)

Hands-on role drilling, tapping, deburring, and inspecting sheet metal parts using drawings and blueprints in a climate-controlled production area. Good fit if you have 1+ year sheet metal experience, can read blueprints, handle up to 70 lbs, and meet U.S. Person requirements for export-controlled work.

Employer: Celestica

Location: Richardson, TX

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Not listed

More advanced production role doing manual and automated assembly, hand soldering, test equipment operation, setup, and basic maintenance. Best for folks with 3–5 years of electronics manufacturing experience who know SMT processes, quality standards, and can help lead a team to hit tight deadlines.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles or different shifts you can apply for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.