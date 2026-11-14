Richardson’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for cloud, full‑stack, and leadership talent. If you’re in IT and open to a move (or a raise), these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Prestige Staffing

Prestige Staffing Location: Hybrid – Richardson, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $160,000 – $180,000 + 15% bonus

Lead on-shore and off-shore teams building a fast-growing SaaS auction platform using Node.js, React, TypeScript, and AWS. You’ll report to the CTO, own new feature delivery, improve processes, and drive scalability, security, and performance.

Employer: Peak to Creek Precision Staffing

Peak to Creek Precision Staffing Location: Onsite – Richardson, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Up to $150,000 annually

Hands-on AWS + Kubernetes (EKS) role focused on secure infrastructure, automation, and Linux hardening. Requires U.S. citizenship, active Top Secret clearance, Security+, and experience with Terraform, Ansible, CI/CD, and scripting (Python/Bash).

Employer: Not listed (role supports Infosys hub locations )

Not listed (role supports ) Location: Onsite – Richardson, TX (also hiring in Hartford, Raleigh, Tempe, others)

(also hiring in Hartford, Raleigh, Tempe, others) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,000 – $130,000 per year

Work as a Java full stack engineer building scalable apps end-to-end with Java, Python, JavaScript, Angular, AWS, REST APIs, microservices, and SQL/MySQL. You’ll code across front end, back end, and cloud infrastructure in an Agile environment; in-person interview at an Infosys office is required.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, match it to the skills listed, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.