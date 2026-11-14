Richardson has a steady flow of front-line jobs right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Here are a few solid customer-facing roles hiring now in Richardson, TX.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Location: Richardson, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with hair color, cosmetics, skin care, and nails while creating a fun, welcoming shopping experience. You’ll get strong product training, a generous product discount, and may qualify for medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off based on hours worked.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Richardson, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus)

Be the face of U-Haul by helping customers with rentals, returns, and equipment on the lot using smartphone tools. This role comes with paid working interviews, cash bonuses, and a long list of potential benefits like health insurance, 401(k), stock ownership, paid time off, and discounts if eligible.

Employer: AlphaGraphics (independently owned center)

(independently owned center) Location: Richardson, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Join a small, fast-paced local team helping customers with printing, design, and shipping needs. This role offers 401(k) matching, PTO, employee discounts, free snacks and uniforms, and the chance to build close relationships with repeat customers—print industry experience is a big plus.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are a great way to learn what you really want.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.