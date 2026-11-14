Richardson has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from home cleaning to big commercial buildings. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Salt of the earth Cleaning co

Salt of the earth Cleaning co Location: Richardson, TX (in-person, homes)

(in-person, homes) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Help families keep their homes clean and comfortable with regular housekeeping, laundry, and some outdoor work. Good fit if you have residential or janitorial cleaning experience and want flexible, higher-than-average hourly pay.

Employer: CBRE

CBRE Location: Richardson, TX (commercial facility/warehouse)

(commercial facility/warehouse) Type: Not listed (evening schedule)

Not listed (evening schedule) Pay: Starts at $16.00 – $18.25 per hour

Evening role focused on floor care: sweeping, mopping, stripping, waxing, and carpet cleaning in a large facility. Great if you have at least 1 year of floor-care experience and like working with equipment like pallet jacks and tuggers.

Employer: Transwestern

Location: Richardson, TX (on-site commercial building)

(on-site commercial building) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Lead the building engineering team handling HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and general building systems for a commercial property. Best for someone with 5+ years of building maintenance who’s ready to supervise others and run preventive maintenance programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.