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📅 Richardson weekly highlights: library reopening, parks, traffic & grease drop-off
📅 What’s happening in Richardson (week of Nov. 13, 2026)
Library grand reopening – Sat, Nov. 21
The Richardson Public Library, now at 421 W. Arapaho Rd., reopens at 1 p.m. with arts performances, crafts, a scavenger hunt, makerspace demos, and new library card designs.
Playground design open houses – Sat, Nov. 21
Share your ideas for new playgrounds funded by the 2026 Bond:
- Creek Hollow Park, 4100 Breckinridge Blvd. – Noon–1:30 p.m.
- Huffhines Park, 200 N. Plano Rd. – 1–2:30 p.m.
- Richland Park, 500 Park Bend Dr. – 2–3:30 p.m.
Grease drop-off to protect your pipes
Free “Cease the Grease” Holiday Grease Roundup at the Service Center, 1260 Columbia Dr., open 24 hours on:
- Nov. 17–Dec. 4
- Dec. 18–Jan. 4
Bring cooled cooking oil/grease in rigid screw-top containers. No motor oil.
Traffic changes
- Main St. west of Downtown: rotating lane closures and some Interurban St./sidewalk closures 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. through late March for gas line work.
- Nov. 13–14: PGBT eastbound → US 75 northbound ramp closed 10 p.m.–5 a.m.; follow Alma Rd → Renner Rd → US 75 frontage detour.
Jobs & more
- City jobs: 911 Dispatcher, Driver/Loader – Recycling, Animal Services Kennel Attendant at www.cor.net/Jobs.
- Veterans job fair: Thu, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel, 777 Watters Creek Blvd., Allen – free; register at www.dfwjobs.com/rwy.
Plus: recycling tip (don’t “bag within the bag”), FEMA national alert test Nov. 17 at 1:20 p.m. CST, and ongoing City Council meeting info at www.cor.net/CITV.
More Info: Week in Review, Nov. 13, 2026 | News | Richardson,...
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