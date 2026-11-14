📅 What’s happening in Richardson (week of Nov. 13, 2026)

Library grand reopening – Sat, Nov. 21

The Richardson Public Library, now at 421 W. Arapaho Rd., reopens at 1 p.m. with arts performances, crafts, a scavenger hunt, makerspace demos, and new library card designs.

Playground design open houses – Sat, Nov. 21

Share your ideas for new playgrounds funded by the 2026 Bond:

Creek Hollow Park , 4100 Breckinridge Blvd. – Noon–1:30 p.m.

, – Huffhines Park , 200 N. Plano Rd. – 1–2:30 p.m.

, – Richland Park, 500 Park Bend Dr. – 2–3:30 p.m.

Grease drop-off to protect your pipes

Free “Cease the Grease” Holiday Grease Roundup at the Service Center, 1260 Columbia Dr., open 24 hours on:

Nov. 17–Dec. 4

Dec. 18–Jan. 4

Bring cooled cooking oil/grease in rigid screw-top containers. No motor oil.

Traffic changes

Main St. west of Downtown : rotating lane closures and some Interurban St. /sidewalk closures 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. through late March for gas line work.

: rotating lane closures and some /sidewalk closures through for gas line work. Nov. 13–14: PGBT eastbound → US 75 northbound ramp closed 10 p.m.–5 a.m.; follow Alma Rd → Renner Rd → US 75 frontage detour.

Jobs & more

City jobs: 911 Dispatcher , Driver/Loader – Recycling , Animal Services Kennel Attendant at www.cor.net/Jobs .

, , at . Veterans job fair: Thu, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel, 777 Watters Creek Blvd., Allen – free; register at www.dfwjobs.com/rwy.

Plus: recycling tip (don’t “bag within the bag”), FEMA national alert test Nov. 17 at 1:20 p.m. CST, and ongoing City Council meeting info at www.cor.net/CITV.