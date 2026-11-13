Richardson has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each one has a different personality and story, but all are looking for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium) Gender: Female pair

Shelter: Richardson Humane Society

Location: Richardson, TX

Piper & Mystic are a bonded pair of medium-sized Chihuahua mixes looking for a home together through Richardson Humane Society. If you’re hoping to open your heart to two sweet girls instead of one, these best friends could be a perfect match.

To learn more about their personalities, needs, and adoption details, please contact Richardson Humane Society directly and ask about Piper & Mystic.

👉 Meet Piper & Mystic and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) mix

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) mix Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Gender: Male

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Expected Size: About 25–30 lbs full grown

About 25–30 lbs full grown Adoption Fee: $345

Shelter: Take Me Home Pet Rescue

Location: Richardson, TX

Rigby is a young Terrier mix puppy described as a part-time cuddle bug, full-time goofball, and hide-and-seek champ. He was found as a stray, but now he’s ready to settle into a forever home. At around 3 months old and expected to stay medium-sized, he’s full of silly, lovable puppy energy and personality.

For full details on his behavior, training, and what kind of home he needs, please reach out to Take Me Home Pet Rescue and mention Rigby.

👉 Meet Rigby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult (almost 4 years)

Gender: Male

Weight: About 52 lbs

About Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $275

Shelter: Dallas Street Dog Advocates

Location: Richardson, TX

Big Bob is a handsome, fluffy Cattle Dog mix from the original DSDA Bluey litter. At about 4 years old and 52 pounds, he’s described as playful and very good-looking. He previously lived with small children, but busy kid energy was not the right fit for him. Bob does best in a peaceful, kid-free home where life is a bit calmer.

If you’re looking for a loyal companion to share a quieter home, contact Dallas Street Dog Advocates and ask about Big Bob.

👉 Meet Big Bob and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: JoJo Bear ("JoJo")

JoJo Bear ("JoJo") Breed: Collie / Labrador Retriever mix

Collie / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption Fee: $345

Shelter: Take Me Home Pet Rescue

Location: Richardson, TX

JoJo Bear, or JoJo, is a fluffy puppy who’s described as a mix of playful pup and cuddly teddy bear. She’s happy, friendly, and fairly laid-back for a youngster. JoJo enjoys exploring the yard, collecting sticks, squeaky toys, and tug-of-war. She does well with dogs of all sizes, is gentle with a tiny Chihuahua friend, and is wonderful with children.

If you’re looking for a family-friendly puppy with a sweet nature, contact Take Me Home Pet Rescue and ask for JoJo Bear.

👉 Meet JoJo Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Richardson, TX, please consider visiting these rescues, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. The right home could be yours.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.