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🏗️ Richardson, TX Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Richardson’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around semiconductors and land development. If you’re in chips, circuits, or civil design, there are some strong options here.
Staff Physical Design Engineer, HBM
- Employer: Archer (partnering with Micron Technology)
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own the full Netlist-to-GDSII flow for high‑bandwidth memory at a global memory leader. Great fit if you know timing closure, power integrity, advanced nodes, and scripting (TCL/Python) and want to work across RTL, DFT, CAD, and verification.
Principal Memory Design Engineer, HBM
- Employer: Archer (partnering with Micron Technology)
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead DRAM circuit design for next‑gen memory, from digital/analog subsystems to silicon validation. Ideal if you’re strong with Cadence Virtuoso, FINESIM, HSPICE, VERILOG, and want a visible technical leadership role in HBM.
Civil Engineering Analyst – Land Development
- Employer: Kimley-Horn
- Location: Richardson, TX (on-site, not remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Early‑career civil role doing site development, permitting, and Civil 3D/AutoCAD for a mix of land development projects. Good match for 1+ years experience and an ABET civil degree, with strong training, mentorship, and solid benefits.
Sr Principal Mixed Signal Verification Engineer – 10289
- Employer: Peyton Resource Group
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior‑level role (15+ years) leading mixed‑signal and power‑management IC verification using UVM, RNM, Verilog‑AMS, and SPICE/Spectre. Great if you’re deep in power ICs (DC‑DC, motor drivers, BMS) and want to own top‑level verification strategy.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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