🏗️ Richardson, TX Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Richardson’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around semiconductors and land development. If you’re in chips, circuits, or civil design, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Archer (partnering with Micron Technology )

Archer (partnering with ) Location: Richardson, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the full Netlist-to-GDSII flow for high‑bandwidth memory at a global memory leader. Great fit if you know timing closure, power integrity, advanced nodes, and scripting (TCL/Python) and want to work across RTL, DFT, CAD, and verification.

Employer: Archer (partnering with Micron Technology )

Archer (partnering with ) Location: Richardson, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead DRAM circuit design for next‑gen memory, from digital/analog subsystems to silicon validation. Ideal if you’re strong with Cadence Virtuoso, FINESIM, HSPICE, VERILOG, and want a visible technical leadership role in HBM.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Location: Richardson, TX (on-site, not remote)

(on-site, not remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early‑career civil role doing site development, permitting, and Civil 3D/AutoCAD for a mix of land development projects. Good match for 1+ years experience and an ABET civil degree, with strong training, mentorship, and solid benefits.

Employer: Peyton Resource Group

Location: Richardson, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior‑level role (15+ years) leading mixed‑signal and power‑management IC verification using UVM, RNM, Verilog‑AMS, and SPICE/Spectre. Great if you’re deep in power ICs (DC‑DC, motor drivers, BMS) and want to own top‑level verification strategy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.