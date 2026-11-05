🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Richardson, TX

Richardson’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from call centers to hands-on retail and even a new laundromat. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Crash Champions

Crash Champions Location: Richardson, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $10.00–$24.90/hour

This front-desk role is the first smile customers see at a busy auto body shop. You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, handle basic office work, and help with payments, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Richardson, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (rate varies by experience and location)

Not listed (rate varies by experience and location) Lead the front of the store: cashiers, customer service desk, returns, and pickups. Good fit if you have several years of retail experience and want to coach a team, handle store operations, and sometimes act as Manager-on-Duty.

Employer: State Farm

Location: Richardson, TX (Hybrid: home + office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,089.65–$71,710.00/year + potential 15% annual incentive pay

+ potential Help customers through auto and property claims over phone and digital channels, using both people skills and tech tools. This is a proactive posting to build a candidate pool, but it comes with strong benefits, paid training, and clear growth paths once openings go live.

Employer: The Wash

Location: Richardson, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time (in person)

Full-time or Part-time (in person) Salary: From $14.00/hour

Work in a brand new, modern laundromat helping customers with machines, payments, and wash-and-fold service. Great if you like staying busy, keeping things clean, and want a flexible schedule with on-the-job training.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.