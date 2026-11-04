💻 Multiple High-Paying IT Roles Now Hiring in Richardson, TX

Richardson’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for senior engineers and architects. If you’ve got deep experience in systems, cloud, or CRM, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: Richardson, TX (onsite, 1717 Cityline Dr)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,500 – $181,700/year

Key requirement: Active Top Secret security clearance (U.S. citizens only)

Work on advanced Strategic Nuclear Deterrence and secure mission systems for the world’s largest aerospace and defense company. This role is hands-on with network architecture, cybersecurity, MBSE, VMware/cloud platforms, and offers a deep benefits package plus potential relocation support.

Employer: VMC Soft Technologies, Inc (recruiting via Galaxy i Technologies)

(recruiting via Galaxy i Technologies) Location: Richardson, TX 75082

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex Dynamics 365 CRM solutions across Sales, Marketing, and Field Services with 12+ years of experience. Ideal if you’re strong in configuration/customization, plugins, workflows, .NET, JavaScript, portals, and solution architecture and enjoy owning design, integration, and performance.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Richardson, TX (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,605 – $284,280/year + bonus & equity eligibility

Own end‑to‑end architecture for HR Technology at enterprise scale, including cloud (GCP/AWS/Azure), microservices, APIs, SQL/NoSQL, SaaS HR platforms (Workday/Oracle/UKG), and security (SSO/OAuth/SAML). Great fit if you like buy vs. build decisions, AI-enabled apps, and leading architecture strategy for a major healthcare brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—senior IT roles in Richardson move fast, and strong candidates often get considered for related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.