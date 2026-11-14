Rice Lake’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both travelers and locals. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Alliance Services, Inc.

Alliance Services, Inc. Location: Rice Lake, WI (acute care facility)

(acute care facility) Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , day shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30)

, , , Estimated pay: $3,080 per week

Work weekdays only, no weekends or holidays, covering both outpatient and acute inpatient speech therapy. You’ll see 3–6 patients a day with diagnoses like dysphagia, CVA, and Parkinson’s, using Cerner for charting. 3+ years’ experience, CCC‑SLP, and BLS are recommended/required.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Rice Lake, WI

Type: Full-time Travel , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , day shift

, , , Estimated pay: $2,854 per week

Join a national travel agency with Day 1 medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) match, housing or housing stipend, and weekly direct deposit. Ideal if you have a Master’s in SLP, CCCs, 1+ year experience, and CPR, and want strong support plus lots of future travel options.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Marshfield Medical Center – Rice Lake & Ladysmith, WI

Type: PRN (as needed), variable shifts between ~5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Pay range: $17.50 – $26.50/hour + float premium

Great fit if you like variety and don’t mind travel between two labs. You’ll handle phlebotomy, specimen processing, data entry, and help train new staff. High school diploma required; national phlebotomy certification (or eligible within 12 months) needed; BLS may be required. Weekend/holiday rotation comes with extra incentives.

Employer: Black Bear Dental, LLC

Location: Rice Lake, WI

Type: Full-time , Mon–Thu, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

, Pay: $42.00 – $45.00 per hour

Join a growing, privately owned general practice open just four days a week. You’ll handle nonsurgical perio, nitrous with doctor supervision, and occasional local anesthetic. Benefits include paid vacation/holidays, health insurance reimbursement, Simple IRA with match, CE reimbursement, and employee/family dental discounts. Registered Dental Hygienist license required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the employer or recruiter—they often have similar roles coming up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.