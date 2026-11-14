WAUKESHA — Bristene Becker placed seventh in diving and Alana Kopp took eighth for the 50-yard freestyle in leading the Rice Lake Warriors girls swim and dive team at Friday’s Division 2 state championships at Waukesha South High School Natatorium.

“They put the whole year together and came down and performed,” said coach Bob Burdorf. “Bristene, one or two dives made the difference between getting on the podium and not getting on the podium. She dove really well all year long.”

“In the 50 and 100 freestyle, it’s who gets off the blocks first and who does their foot turns good. [Alana] did it all today.”

Becker just missed out on the state podium by less than four points in the sophomore’s first trip to the state meet. The Warriors also had Sarah Herpin score a personal best to finish 12th in diving and Amara King was 19th for the event.

This was the first season that Becker competed in diving. She set the school record (406.65) and won a sectional championship this year. At state she was in eighth through the preliminary round and had climbed up to sixth after her ninth dive. Becker finished with a score of 369.9 across her 11 dives at state to place seventh, which is the highest finish for a diver at state in team history. The final spot on the podium went to Margaret Zipkin of Madison Edgewood, who scored 373.85.

“I’m really happy with how I’ve been doing this year and everything I’ve done, all the dives I’ve learned,” said Becker. “I’m glad I didn’t fail any dives at state and even though I didn’t podium, I’m still really happy with how I did.”

Kopp cut significant time off her personal best in the 50 freestyle. The sophomore won her heat of the race in 24.58 seconds, which was eighth overall. She had a time of 25.03 at the sectional meet, and last year when she placed 15th at state she had a time of 25.66. Kopp beat five swimmers who entered the race seeded higher than she was.

“I was just really happy because that was a big goal of mine for most of the season, I was really proud of myself,” said Kopp. “I was really happy to have my team cheering for me at the end of my lane. I felt really loved by the team and it was a big moment because I’ve been pushing myself all year for that.”

It was a short break and Kopp was back in the pool for the 100 freestyle. She trimmed off time from her personal best and touched the wall in 54.36, which improved upon her personal best by 0.31 seconds. A year ago Kopp was 16th in 57.2 for the event.

“It’s a big deal for me,” said Kopp, “because that’s what we as a team have been working towards this whole season — to be able to come back down here with my team surrounding me, it’s really special to me. I know it is for the other girls as well.”

Herpin is a foreign exchange student from France, who was also in her first season of diving. She had been 21st out of 23 through the first four dives, but then continued to climb the standings. Heading into the finals, Herpin was ranked 16th but after strong execution of her last three dives, she scored a 325.95. That well exceeded her previous best of 304.65 as she entered the state meet seeded 18th.

“I’m proud of myself — training every day and making it to state,” said Herpin.

King was making her third trip to state after previously placing 13th and 16th in 2025 and 2024, respectively. This season the junior took 19th. With 24 qualifiers in each of the events this season for the first time, the diving field was cut to 20 after five attempts. King didn’t make the cut through the semifinals, which was after eight dives, as she scored a 205.85.

The Warriors’ 200 freestyle relay trimmed two full seconds off of its mark from the sectional meet. Junior Elise Johnson, sophomore Eliza Newhouse, senior Delaina Bowen and Kopp won the first of three heat races in 1:43.7. That placed the team in 13th place, which is the same spot the relay got last season but their time was nearly a full second faster.

“They performed very well,” Burdorf said of the relay. “The rest of the relay members were fresh and that helped a lot. Delaina usually swims the 500 beforehand. My other sophomore (Eliza Newhouse) I put in really performed. I switched them up for sectionals and it worked out really well.”

Johnson, junior Ella Newhouse, Bowen and Kopp completed their night in the 400-yard freestyle in which the Warriors were in 17th place with a time of 3:52.05, which was 0.18 off of their time at the sectional meet.

Rice Lake finished 18th of 33 teams competing at state. Burdorf credited assistant coach Jake Schoenfuss and as well as diving student-coach Emily Foss in being a big help throughout the season for the Warriors.

Rice Lake will graduate Bowen, who will swim collegiately, as well as Herpin, but the remainder of the Warriors’ state qualifiers have the potential to be a part of another group of state qualifiers next season.