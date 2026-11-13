The Rice Lake Public Library reminds the public of three upcoming events.

Its book club meets Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. for a discussion of the book ”Becoming Madam Secretary” by Stephanie Dray. At its Dec. 16 meeting, participants will discuss books for 2027.

The library is hosting another Community Conversation on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. All interested are invited to help plan goals and objectives for the library’s five-year strategic plan.

Teen Core meets at the library on Friday, Nov. 20, from 4-6 p.m. It is a monthly hang out just for teens that includes games, DIY craft kits, other activities and snacks. Invite a friend and just hangout with teens welcome to come and go as they are able.

For details on all other regular programming, go online to rlpl.org or stop by the library at 2 E. Marshall St.