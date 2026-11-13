One of two men accused by prosecutors of stealing a wheelchair and an air conditioning unit from a Rice Lake business has pleaded not guilty.

Dallas M. Smith, 20, of Cumberland, was charged on Aug. 6 in Barron County Circuit Court with felony burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime. This is a Class F felony with a maximum penalty of a $25,000 fine and 12.5 years in prison. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of theft of movable property less than $2,500 as a party to a crime.

Smith pleaded not guilty on Friday, and a hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 23.

Smith’s co-defendant is Malachi R. Trudell, 21, of Shell Lake. He was charged on Aug. 6 in Barron County Circuit Court with felony burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime, misdemeanor theft of movable property as a party to a crime, and misdemeanor obstructing an officer. His arraignment is set for Dec. 29.