The public is encouraged to support the Rice Lake Senior Center by attending its Vendor and Craft Sale, with lunch served all day, on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The sale will include crafts, jewelry, baked goods and more.

In addition, a raffle is taking place that includes vintage quilts, gift baskets and more. Raffle tickets are $2 each or six for $10 and may be purchased now until the drawing on the day of the sale at 3 p.m. The public may stop by the center at 12 W. Humbird St. anytime during business hours., which are week days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., to see and bid on the raffle items.