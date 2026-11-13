Samuel Thayer, a leading U.S. foraging enthusiast and expert, is the featured speaker for the Nov. 19 Thursdays at the U program at the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County. His presentation, Foraging, from Rice Lake to Vietnam, will run from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall. It also will be livestreamed at ricelaketv.com.

Harvesting wild food is the oldest and most basic subsistence activity of humankind. In an age where these skills are almost lost, Thayer will introduce how foraging is the missing link in modern civilized cultures.

Thayer’s presentation will explore how this direct physical connection, in the form of sustenance, brings humanity to a deeper appreciation and understanding of the natural world.

He is a self-taught naturalist and expert on wild edible plants. He has taught and written about these plants for more than 25 years from his property in Weyerhaeuser.

The Thursdays at the U weekly series is free and open to the public thanks to support from the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County Foundation. Neither seating reservations nor parking permits are needed for in-person attendees.

While in-person attendance is encouraged, most presentations in the series are livestreamed and archived on the Thursdays at the U webpage.

The next program in the series will be Dec. 3, with Heidi Erickson, Megan Hahn and Amanda Twitchell presenting Barron County Family Recovery Court.

For more information, contact Laura Holden at 715-788-6207 or holdenlk@uwec.edu.