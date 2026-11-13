A River Falls man accused by prosecutors of battery and resisting officers after police say they suffered injuries in the process of taking him into custody has pleaded not guilty.

Cody G. Buschmann, 19, was charged on Aug. 17 in Barron County Circuit Court. Charges include a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer and two felony counts of resisting an officer causing soft tissue injury. Both felonies carry a maximum penalty of a $10,000 fine and six years in prison. Also filed were two misdemeanor counts: resisting an officer and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier.

The defendant pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Friday. A plea hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 22.

Buschmann remains in jail on a $500 cash bond.