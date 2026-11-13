A trio of seniors on the Rice Lake boys soccer team received all-conference honors from the Big Rivers Conference.

Cale Ash was named to the 11-member all-conference first team. Andy Acevedo-Sanchez was a second team selection and Ben Jevne was an honorable mention.

According to Bound Wisconsin, Ash’s 30 goals during the season were first in the Big Rivers, and his eight goals during conference games were fifth. He also added 11 assists on the season as his 71 points were tied for 12th in the state. Ash finishes his career with 66 goals and 159 points.

Acevedo-Sanchez scored eight times and had seven assists from the midfield. His assists were seventh in the league and his goals 10th. Acevedo-Sanchez scored 16 goals and had 44 total points during his career.

Jevne finished second on the team with 19 goals this season, including seven during the Warriors’ playoff run to the state tournament. His goal total ranked fifth in the Big Rivers. Jevne totaled 31 goals and 22 assists during his career.

Being named the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year was Hudson senior Calvin Lessard, who repeated after the winning the award last season.

Big Rivers All-Conference

First team: Calvin Lessard, sr., Hudson; Will Cook, jr., Hudson; Andrew Hudson, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Isaiah Bergdahl, sr., New Richmond; Sam Olson, sr., Hudson; Ethan Vallez, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Leyton Bostow, sr., New Richmond; Wyatt Turnquist, jr., Hudson; Cale Ash, sr., Rice Lake; Carter Symes, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Caiden Spreiter, sr., Hudson.

Second team: Cooper Wiseman, jr., Hudson; Collin Seubert, sr., Chippewa Falls; Issac Dahl, sr., Chippewa Falls; Gradyn French, jr., River Falls; Landon Cook, sr., New Richmond; Grant Candell, sr., Eau Claire North; Aiden Kroenig, soph., Menomonie; Jett Keeton, sr., Eau Claire North; Andy Acevedo-Sanchez, sr., Rice Lake; Gaige Schwagel, jr., Eau Claire Memorial; Lucas Stephens, soph., New Richmond.

Honorable mention: Paxton, jr., New Richmond; Sullivan Kelley, sr., Hudson; Santi Arbelbide, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Spencer Vallez, soph., Eau Claire Memorial; Ben Jevne, sr., Rice Lake; Tripp Vanderbark, fr., Hudson; Elliot Risler, sr., Menomonie; Jacob Brewer, jr., New Richmond; Slate Brooke, sr., Chippewa Falls; Keller Reilly, sr., Chippewa Falls; Eli Joshi, soph., Eau Claire Memorial.