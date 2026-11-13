When Quinn Ebner joined the Rice Lake mountain biking team in sixth grade, his focus was on the enjoyment he got from riding and not about becoming a competitive racer.

He got his first taste of competition a year later and continued to improve on his way to becoming a multi-year state champion.

“I went to my first race in seventh grade,” said Ebner. “I kind of just fell in love with it after that.”

Late last month Ebner won the boys varsity race at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling League state championships at Trek Trails in Waterloo, his second consecutive varsity championship.

“It meant a lot to me,” said Ebner. “I spent a lot of time training. I would say I do around 20 races a year. State is obviously very big and important one for me and there’s a lot of stress going into it. I just wanted to get everything right.”

Ebner won the three-lap race with a time of one hour, 16 minutes, and 16.4 seconds, finishing nearly a minute in front of second place. A year ago Ebner was the champion in 1:13:22.7, with a gap of 1:25 over the runner-up. He was also the freshman champion in 2023 and was tenths of a second from being the top finisher in the JVIII race as a sophomore.

“I’m very competitively driven,” said Ebner. “I really like to win. I feels really good to be on the top step of the podium.”

After comparable laps with other top racers the first two times around the course, Ebner showcased his endurance in repeating as state champion by pulling away on the final lap. Ebner competed his final lap in 25:36, which was well faster than 26:28 as the second quickest final lap.

“There’s a lot of pacing, knowing you body, how hard you can push so you know if you can sustain that for the whole time,” said Ebner. “During the race I was kind of just racing with all the other people, seeing how fast they were going, and then on the last lap I really kicked it down and tried make it as much as of a gap as I could.”

Rice Lake also had senior Josh Cortez, junior Nathan Jondreau and eighth-grader Parker Kellen compete at the state race, along with sixth other racers from neighboring schools that are part of the Rice Lake composite mountain biking team.

Ebner estimates he trains about 12 hours per week on his bike. While most of his riding is on roads, he’ll also train at the River Doc Trails north of Rice Lake or Pipestone Quarry Trails east of Rice Lake. Some weekends he’d trail ride in Eau Claire or Cable.

In addition to being a part of the mountain biking team for Rice Lake with races throughout the state, Ebner has raced in a few national events. He competed at the USA Cycling Mountain Biking National Championships in Roanoke, Virigina, in July, and the USA Cycling Gravel National Championships in La Crescent, Minnesota, in September.

“There’s definitely another level of competition,” Ebner said of national events. “It kind of opens you up to another world…I really enjoy riding with people that are a lot faster than me and racing them. You can learn a lot from that.”

When Ebner first joined the mountain biking team, he really looked up to the older kids on the team. Now that he’s the experience one, he’s made it a priority to be a leader and teach the younger kids what it takes to be successful.

“I tried to set a good example for everybody — not really mess around,” he said. “Show them if you work hard, you can achieve your goals.”

Ebner said racing bikes gives him a sense of freedom and he’s been looking into opportunities to continue racing once he graduates from high school. While some of the universities in Wisconsin have club level mountain biking teams, he’s looking to go to school in Colorado, as out west and in the southern U.S., there’s a number of colleges with varsity level programs.