Library promotes learning of art, Spanish

Upcoming events at the Rice Lake Public Library include opportunities to learn more about art and the Spanish language.

The Rice Lake Art Group (SPARK) meets in the RCU meeting room on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. The artists in spotlight are Jolene Doyle, who will demonstrate how to bring adventure to your work using collage, and Alys Bednarek, who will present a hands-on introduction to photomontage expressionism.

Spanish for Adults is offered Friday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. at the library. Holly Brown leads a beginner Spanish program on the second and fourth Friday of the month at 4 p.m. This month the library is closed on the Nov. 27.

For more information, stop by the library at 2 E. Marshall St., or go online to rlpl.org.